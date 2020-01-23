Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting the 12th 13th and 14th flu-related deaths in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season. Ages of the patients were 77, 62, and 37 years of age, all of whom had underlying medical conditions and were residents of Dallas County. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional identifying information.
To date, 14 influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 season (13 adult flu deaths and 1 pediatric death). In addition, there are two possible influenza-associated pediatric deaths that are pending Medical Examiner’s determination of cause of death.
“Flu is serious and remains at high levels in our community. We urge everyone to get the flu vaccine if they have not already done so, and practice prevention measures”, said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority. “Getting the flu vaccine is especially important for persons with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease to decrease their risk of severe flu illness. Practicing everyday preventive actions can also help slow the spread of influenza and other respiratory illnesses. These steps include frequent hand washing, covering your coughs/sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow and staying home if you have flu-like symptoms. Finally, if you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged six months and older, with rare exception.
DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS immunizations clinic locations dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/immunization-hours.php DCHHS is also extending free flu vaccines to adults and children at the following community events: Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Pleasant Grove Christian Church 1324 Pleasant Dr. Dallas and Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM South Branch Garland Library 4845 Broadway Ave. Garland.
