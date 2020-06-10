The Dallas County Housing and Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications for grant funding from county residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is specifically earmarked for eligible individuals and households who reside in Dallas County, but outside of the City of Dallas (they have their own program).
A maximum amount of $1,500 per month for up to three months may be provided for housing expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, and utilities.
Funds can be used to pay all of any part of these expenses, including arrears that occurred after March 1, 2020.
Funds will be issued in the form of a grant and will be paid directly to the landlord/mortgage company/utility provider on behalf of the applicant.
For more information and to apply, go to either of the following:
jfsdallas.org/cares or ccdallas.org/covid-19-assistance-application.
