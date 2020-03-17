Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an amended order prohibiting community gatherings, public or private, or 50 or more people, which was previously 500 or less. It’s also been ordered that restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery or drive-thru services. Bars, lounges, taverns, or arcades and private clubs are to be closed.
Additionally, the Dallas County Judge’s Offices and Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (Health Authority) are still urging organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel all gatherings until further notice. People are also urged not to attend n on-essential gatherings during the duration of this order in effort to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This recommendations are based on social distancing practices as suggested by the Dallas County Judge’s Office and the Healthy Authority.
For clarity purposes, a “community gathering” does not include the following so long as visitors are generally not within six feet of one another for an extended period: spaces where 50 or more individuals may be in transit or waiting for transit such as airports, bus stations or terminals, office space, schools, or residential buildings , grocery stores, shopping malls, or other retail establishments, not including restaurants with and without drive-in or drive-thru services, microbreweries, micro-distilleries or wineries, bars, lounges, or taverns, and private clubs, where large numbers of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within six feet of one another for extended periods; and hospitals and medical facilities. In all such settings, the Office of the Dallas County Judge and the Health Authority recommends following the social distancing recommendations, and personal hygiene measures such as hand sanitizer and tissues should be provided when possible.
“I know these are uncertain times for our community but there is some good news, today (March 16), we open drive-thru testing for first responders, health workers and Parkland patients at a facility at Parkland,” Jenkins said. “In the coming days we will open two large testing facilities, one in Grand Prairie at the former Verizon Theater and one at the American Airlines Center in a parking garage that will allow for drive-thru.”
Jenkins said once opened, these facilities will allow testing of up to 5,000 people a week.
The judge also noted that the first two COVID-19 patients in Dallas County went home “well,” and getting the virus does not necessarily lead to “long term impairment or death in every person.”
As of Monday, the number of Dallas County residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 is 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.