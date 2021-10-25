Dallas County is looking at four redistricting proposals.
The Dallas County Commissioners Court looked at four possible redistricting maps on Tuesday.
Proposed Map A reunites cities like Richardson and Garland. Richardson would be fully incorporated into District 2 while Garland would be fully incorporated into District 1. Garland and Sachse would remain in District 2.
Proposed Map B would unite every city except Dallas. Cities like Mesquite and the White Rock Lake area that were historically separate will be wholly incorporated into their districts.
Proposed Map C moves the medical center into District 4.
“I wanted to create a map with the least deviation,” District 4 Commissioner Elba Garcia said.
Garcia said she also wanted to create a more equal map with a stronger Hispanic district.
District 2 Commissioner J.J. Koch proposed a map that changed the northeastern portion of the district. He said this was to recoup more white voters and create a stronger Republican district.
“It’s the same as Map C until you get into the middle of Richardson and go into Rowlett,” Koch said.
Koch said he wanted at least one strong Republican district in Dallas County and that white voters tend to vote Republican.
“Anglo votes don’t automatically mean Republican votes,” Matt Angle, the creator of the proposed maps, said
Disputes arose among commissioners regarding gerrymandering by race. J. Gerald Hebert, one of the legal representatives presenting the proposed maps, said it would require having a vested state interest to break up district lines by race which he said the county does not have. Additionally, Hebert said the creation of a minority majority district was reserved more for voters who had a history of discrimination, which white voters do not have.
“I am open to hearing from everybody,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said when asked if Dallas County should have a Republican district.
Dallas County residents spoke to the court in favor of redistricting so that more minority groups had more representation in the county.
The proposed maps can be found on the Dallas County Commissioners Court website.
The proposed maps will be discussed more in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.