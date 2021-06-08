Dallas County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month at their June 1 meeting.
Commissioner Elba Garcia recognized Pride Month as taking a positive stance against discrimination and violence against the LGBTQ community and promote the visibility of the group while celebrating sexual diversity.
“In Dallas County, we recognize the numerous contributions of the LGBTQ community to our society in many platforms such as education, workforce, government, culture, economy and health,” Garcia said. “They have made great strides towards equality, and these values are fundamental to our county’s founding governing principles and should be manifested in our laws and our practice as we believe that the LGBTQ community has the right to feel safe, to not be discriminated and to live without the threat of harassment and persecution.”
Dallas County assigned a full-time LGBTQ liaison to the sheriff’s office, a task force for the district attorney’s office, ratified a nondiscriminatory employee policy for the county and established equal partner benefits.
“Growing up gay in the American South is no easy task,” Todd Hill Jones, president of the Stonewall Democrats of Dallas said. “To recognize that we’ve made it this far toward equality but that we have a lot more work to do, I take that responsibility very seriously as a leader.”
Leslie McMurray, transgender education and advocacy coordinator at Resource Center, stressed the importance of education to ensure healthcare for transgender children.
“There is a big difference between being accepted and being embraced,” McMurray said. “Today, we feel embraced by your comments.”
“June is Pride Month, and we are grateful for the continued recognition,” Rev. Neil Cazares-Thomas from the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas said. “We talked about infrastructure and how members of the LGBTQ community have contributed to our world. I also wanted to include people of faith – especially among the clergy. People in synagogues, Christian temples and Muslim mosques are moving forward the realization of God’s acceptance of all people.”
Cathedral of Hope in Dallas is the largest liberal Christian church with a primary outreach to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people. Thomas said the church has been speaking up for LGBTQ people for 51 years.
June was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall riots that occurred on June 28, 1969. The riots were a turning point in creating more active pro-LGBTQ groups rather than relying on the previous model of more underground organizations like the Mattachine Society. Today, the Dallas-Fort Worth area hosts a myriad of groups in support of the LGBTQ community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.