As of 1 p.m. April 21, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 90 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,602, including 64 deaths.
The four additional deaths reported today included:
A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and had been critically ill in an area hospital.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 64 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Attached is today’s COVID-19 Summary. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Today we announce the loss of four more Dallas County residents: three from Mesquite and one from Duncanville. The lower number today of new COVID19 positive cases is encouraging and we will watch closely to see if this is the beginning of a trend downward or a blip on the day we switch reporting to a new database system. #SaferAtHome was extended today for two weeks. This is necessary to keep you safe and stabilize non-essential movement as we bring businesses like ‘retail to go’ and others back,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
It was announced today that the Dallas County stay-at-home order has been extended until May 15.
