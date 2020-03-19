Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported 20 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Local public laboratories are no longer required to send “presumptive positive” samples to the CDC for confirmation. Respiratory samples positive for COVID-19 in a public health laboratory will be considered “positive” with no need for further testing.
The additional 20 cases bring the total case count in Dallas County to 55. This includes one death which was identified by the Medical Examiner’s office, of a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. This individual was found deceased in his residence and did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
The remaining new cases include six men and two women in their 30’s, two men and two women in their 50’s, two men and three women in their 60’s, one woman in her 70’s and one woman in her 90’s.
Three were hospitalized, including one in a critical care unit; 16 are self-isolating at residences.
Twelve cases are residents of the city of Dallas, three are residents of Garland, two are residents of Mesquite, one is a resident of Cedar Hill, and one is a resident of Farmers Branch.
Five cases are related to domestic out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel.
Three patients are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case. Six have no source or travel risk factor yet identified and are therefore indicative of community transmission. Four other cases are still under investigation.
Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.
“Things will get worse before they get better. How bad this gets is directly tied to how well each of you follow the CDC guidelines and exercise smart personal responsibility,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please also remember to check in on your family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly.”
The case count at the following link will only include county residents:
https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.