On June 29, 2021, the Dallas Sheriff’s Freeway Management Division (Patrol and Traffic Unit) moved its operations and personnel to the new South Dallas Government Center located at 8301 South Polk Street, Dallas, Texas 75232.
The 73,000 square-foot building was completed in December of 2020. The building replaced and consolidated three existing county offices and houses operations of the county tax office, the county constable, the Sheriff's Patrol and Traffic Unit, dispatch and two justice of the peace courts.
The goal of the Patrol and Traffic Unit is to reduce the number of traffic crashes while facilitating the safe and expedient flow of traffic on roadways in Dallas County. The Patrol and Traffic Unit is responsible for the investigation of traffic crashes that occur within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office and providing traffic related services to motorists. The area of responsibility for the Patrol and Traffic unit also includes providing law enforcement services to the unincorporated area of Dallas County.
KAI designed the dispatch center as an ICC-500 2015 Storm Shelter that can withstand winds of up to 200 mph and remain operational during severe weather. The facility will also serve as a back-up dispatch center for the cities of Dallas and Lancaster. The facility will also have a lobby area to serve the South West Dallas community and to assist the citizens in the unincorporated areas of Dallas County who seek law enforcement services.
Currently, there are 132 people assigned to the Sheriff’s Patrol and Traffic Division. On average, the Patrol and Traffic Section receives approximately 3,000 calls per month. That is almost 40,000 calls a year. These deputies average approximately 800 offense reports each month.
