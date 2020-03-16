Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an order prohibiting community gatherings, public or private, or 50 or more people. It’s also been ordered earlier today, that restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery or drive-thru services. Bars, lounges, taverns, or arcades and private clubs are to be closed.
This order goes into effect as of 11:59 p.m., March 16 and continues until 11 a.m., March 20.
Additionally, the Dallas County Judge’s Offices and Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services are still urging organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel all gatherings until further notice. People are also urged not to attend n on-essential gatherings during the duration of this order in effort to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
