Dallas County’s taskforce made up of faith leaders and representatives of community organizations recently released a report to advance social justice and policing reforms.
The participating pastors and activists have decades of experience among them working to end police brutality and the racial disparities that pervade social and political life.
The taskforce drafted a statement and sent it to Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas city officials on June 1. That document, 10 New Directions for Public Safety and Positive Community Change, described a new approach to change policing and reallocate funding for broader initiatives to enhance the safety, housing and living conditions of people in the hard-pressed communities of Dallas.
Recognizing that over-policing, racial profiling and police brutality have not made their communities safer or more just, the authors outlined specific policy changes affecting police use of deadly force and budget priorities that differ from the status quo in their approach to public safety and community well being.
Jenkins then assembled a group of city managers, which included Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley and Balch Springs City Manager Susan Cluse and invited the authors of the statement to join these public officials in a working group, which took the name Working Group on New Directions for Public Safety & Positive Community Change, to meet and discuss what collective efforts could be forged to stop the killing of unarmed Black people and promote more just interactions between police and communities of color.
“Our initial Zoom call wasn’t just about feeling heard, it was about developing an opportunity for real systemic change,” said Jenkins, who organized the countywide task force to determine how best to meet the group’s overall goals.
The document, 10 New Directions for Public Safety and Positive Community Change, included a range of recommendations with two main purposes: to change police use of force, particularly deadly force; and to change budget priorities away from policing in order to increase investment for unmet human needs in housing, health care, mental health services, employment, recreation, the arts and other aspects of community wellbeing, according to the press release.
The Working Group discussions centered on two of the 10 recommendations: Dallas PD shall not be the first responder to mental health calls, unless a firearm is involved. Jointly, the city of Dallas and Dallas County shall create a program that assigns teams of mental health professionals or, as appropriate, other professionals in counseling and social work as first responders to mental health calls. If a firearm is involved, these mental health teams will provide support to police officers responding; the mental health team may take the lead in a joint police/health response when appropriate (for example, threatened suicide with firearm).
Secondly, city and county officials shall increase investment in alternatives to police response. The county judge and the city of Dallas shall create a task force to identify and recommend alternative ways to respond to harm and to increase safety in the community, with budget allocations to sponsor the first initiatives in the coming budget year.
The press release states that the Working Group on New Directions for Public Safety & Positive Community Change met for six weeks listening to best practices across the nation and prepared a report to fold those policies into local governments.
The Working Group heard testimony from 13 witnesses, both expert witnesses and residents directly impacted by incarceration, poverty and mental health crises.
The participating city and county officials described proposals, subject to the approval of their respective governing bodies, for the 2020-21 budget year.
According to the report, Keheley is proposing an increase in mental health funding and to work with the county and neighboring cities to create a mental health response unit, as well as add services for homeless youth, e.g., more widely available WiFi access, and identify policies to keep rents at their currently lower rates relative to Dallas.
“It was once said, you can't change what you aren't willing to confront. I'm encouraged by the idea of this taskforce to seek 'right now' solutions to this travesty that's facing Black men in our community,” said Mesquite TriEast NAACP President Henry Brown. “It’s even more encouraging to see high ranked city and county officials participating in these meetings. No city can simply say, 'That's a Dallas problem or a Lafayette problem or a Ferguson problem,' it’s all of our problem. None of us are truly exempt from injustices; nor should any of us be exempt from finding a solution. We are hopeful for great things to occur, such as training, development of our community stakeholders and implementation or strengthening of civilian oversight boards throughout Dallas County.
“The taskforce provided a greater understanding to many of the issues our community is facing,” Keheley said. “I am appreciative of the time and effort given by the members of the community to bring examples of solutions to these issues. It is very clear that change will require a long term strategy along with strong partnerships between cities, the county and other agencies.”
The Working Group has planned a progress check-in meeting in January.
