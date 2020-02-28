During this month’s regular Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved the hiring of a new assistant principal for Thompson Elementary.
Keysha Smith comes from Dallas ISD with 16 years of experience in education.
Thompson Principal Bridget Mitchell said Smith began her educational career in 2002 as a fourth- through sixth-grade reading/language arts teacher at Seagoville Alternative Center and was there for five years.
She then moved to Robert T. Hill Middle School, where she served as a reading/language arts teacher for six years before becoming a principal fellow at Bayles Elementary for one year.
During the last four years she served as an assistant principal at Edward H. Cary Middle School, which was destroyed by the tornadoes that tore through Dallas and surrounding communities in October.
Smith received a bachelor's in fitness management and a master's in exercise science from Mississippi State University. She earned a master's in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
