At about 12:40 p.m., Sept. 4, Mesquite Police Department dispatch was contacted in reference to an officer assist call. Investigators with the Dallas Police Department requested assistance in the apprehension of a subject that was a suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier in Dallas.
Before Mesquite PD units arrived in the area, marked Dallas PD units attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect ultimately lost control of the vehicle and wrecked in the 500 block of Parkwood Trail in Mesquite in the front yard of a residence.
Dallas police officers were then involved in a shooting where the suspect was struck by gunfire. Officers provided first aid to the suspect until Fire Department Paramedics arrived on scene. The suspect, a 58-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
While processing the scene, investigators located a large chrome bladed hunting style knife by the suspect’s vehicle. This will continue to be an ongoing investigation.
