The Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) delivered its first baby of 2022 on Saturday.
Valentina Garza was born at 10:12 Saturday weighing eight pounds even and measuring 21 inches in length. Her parents are Yesenia Diaz and Josue Garza. She was delivered by Dr. Allan Chang.
“It was surprising for me, Diaz said. “It was tough. It lasted 22 hours. We didn't know if she was going to be born right at 12 or afterwards. It was honestly amazing. It's my first baby. The first ones do struggle a little bit more, but I thank everyone who was there for receiving me.”
Diaz was given a gift basket commemorating her New Year’s baby.
“There were so many cute things in the basket,” she said. “There were nail clippers for her nails, newborn diapers, as well as a little blanket that we used when we got discharged, some teddy bears, there was a lot.”
In 2021, the DRMC delivered 1,219 babies, averaging 100 babies each month.
“We love delivering babies at the hospital, so much so that we play a short lullaby on the overhead speakers each time a baby is born,” DRMC CEO Glenda Matchett said. “It’s always an event which brings a smile to our faces, even with all that is going on with the pandemic. Our labor and delivery staff is fantastic, our physicians are top notch, and our hospital safety has been recognized over and over. Dallas Regional is a great place to have your baby.”
The labor and delivery unit provides care for low-to-moderate-risk pregnant and postpartum patients, Vince Falsarella, regional marketing and communications manager said. The unit is also part of a clinical initiative by the Texas Hospital Association focusing on reducing obstetric hemorrhage, improving obstetric care for women with opioid use disorder and reducing hypertension in pregnancy. The unit recently received Exemplary Paternity Program status from the Texas Attorney General’s Office for its high quality control rating.
“All of the nurses were so sweet over there,” Diaz said. “I thank all of them for helping me deliver and for my recovery. Afterward, they mentioned to me to enjoy the most time I can with her because babies grow, and you don't even notice. That's something I have in mind -- to love every single step she's going to have as she grows up.”
