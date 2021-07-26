Dallas Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Mesquite, a member of Prime Healthcare, has been recognized as a Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.
This distinction places DRMC among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. Prime Healthcare has more Patient Safety recipient hospitals than any health system nationwide for six years in a row (2016-2021). This is the second year in a row DRMC was recognized as a Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.
“We are honored to be recognized with back-to-back Patient Safety Excellence Awards,” said Glenda Matchett, CEO of Dallas Regional Medical Center. “Being recognized in the top 5% of all hospitals for patient safety is a big deal, and doing it two years in a row really speaks to the care we provide at DRMC. It shows that we are making lives better and communities stronger.”
From 2017 through 2019, there were 190,273 potentially preventable patient safety events among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* And, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals performing better than expected on each of 13 Patient Safety Indicators (PSIs) evaluated by Healthgrades, on average, 106,052 patient safety events could have been avoided.
“The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer’s minds, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19. We congratulate the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their ongoing commitment to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.
During this time frame, four patient safety indicators accounted for 72% of all patient safety events (collapsed lung, hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, pressure or bed sores and catheter-related bloodstream infections). Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:
- 50.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
- 60.3% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
- 66.5% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
- 65.4% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non- recipient hospitals.
“My thanks go out to everyone who works or provides care at Dallas Regional Medical Center,” Matchett added. “It’s our staff and providers who make us so successful in fulfilling our mission of providing safe and effective care to all our patients.”
DRMC has received more than a dozen recognitions by Healthgrades over the past three years, including the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award. DRMC also received a spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade of “A” from The Leapfrog Group, another independent quality review organization.
In addition to being the only 'A' graded hospital in the area, DRMC also operates the only labor and delivery unit and accredited chest pain center for more than eight miles, the only designated trauma center within twelve miles, and the first accredited geriatric emergency department in Dallas County.
