The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) experienced a spill of domestic wastewater from its South Mesquite Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant (Plant), located at 3500 Lawson Road in Mesquite. The spill was contained and treated within the plant site with no environmental impacts.
A spill was discovered on the morning of Jan. 21. Staff worked diligently to investigate, excavate the area, and located a leaking pipe at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. The estimated spill volume exceeded 100,000 gallons as repairs were being performed on Jan. 25. The wastewater was contained to an on-site construction pit and pumped back through the plant for treatment. NTMWD personnel remain onsite to complete the repairs. The impacted area will be treated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The spill does not impact the NTMWD potable water system; drinking water delivered by NTMWD is safe for human use and consumption.
NTMWD personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the TCEQ Regional Office regarding this event. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.
The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.
More information about sanitary sewer overflows can be found at ntmwd.com/documents/sanitarysewer-overflows-faq/. Should you have questions regarding this incident, please contact Denise Hickey, Water Resource Programs and Public Education at 972-442-5405 or by email, dhickey@ntmwd.com.
