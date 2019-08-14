David “Pops” Burris, 66, is a 62 year resident of Mesquite is running for the City Council Place 1 seat. He officially threw his hat in the political ring on Monday.
Burris grew up in Mesquite ISD, raised a family of five with his wife of over 30 years, Lisa. Those five children have provided him with his most-cherished possessions — eight grandkids.
According to a press release, Burris said that now having retired from a decades-long career in retail sales he believes it’s his responsibility — and privilege — to give back to his community.
"l believe you should give back because this is your community," he said. "Just like how you take pride in your house or car, you should take pride in the city where you live."
If elected, he said, "l will do my best to represent them always — at City Hall and away from it. I want them to know I will be accessible to them and because this is my neighborhood, I want what's best for them.”
Burris has previously served the community as a member of the Mesquite Parks Board for five years, as well as serving on the Quality of Life Board and as a graduate of the Citizens Fire Academy.
According to the press release, he has also been a regular participant in the annual citywide community service project Addressing Mesquite Day and has been a volunteer for the Real Texas Festival and Mesquite Summer Sizzle and as an umpire for Mesquite Baseball Inc.
"Volunteering is my way of paying back to all the people from the past who volunteered before me," he said.
“Burris' commitment to his community extends to his faith where he's a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church of Mesquite — serving on numerous boards and currently sitting on the Staff Parish Committee,” the press release states. “He's also a tireless and enthusiastic volunteer with the church's youth activities, including mission trips to assist areas that have been impacted by natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods.”
Burris also works with Kairos of Texas — a faithbased ministry that addresses the spiritual needs of incarcerated men, women, youths and their families. He serves as the liaison at the Hutchins Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and is the North Texas trailer coordinator that supports seven prisons in North Texas. He is also involved in the Emmaus program that has weekend retreats to help build better church leaders.
Burris said his desire to be of service to his community was instilled in him from an early age in a family with four Eagle Scouts.
"My foundation as a person came from my parents and my church where I've been a member over 50 years," he said. "My dad constantly volunteered within the city and I remember mowing elderly people's yards with him and he would never take money for their efforts. My mother was a school teacher and always reminded me how to act in public."
Burris added that he hopes those who know him best would describe him as "hard working, honest, a very giving heart (especially with kids), a good sense of humor and devoted to my faith."
