Daytime, overnight road closures

The following daytime and overnight road closures are planned for the coming weeks; drivers should plan ahead.
Daytime closures:
• The right turn lane of the eastbound I-30 frontage road at Galloway Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
• The right turn lane of the westbound I-30 frontage onto southbound Galloway Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Overnight closures:
• Various lanes along both directions of I-635 between U.S. 75 and I-30 will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day.
• Various lanes along eastbound and westbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day.
• The westbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635 (Exit 56B) will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. Westbound I-30 traffic will take the exit to southbound I-635 (Exit 56C), to access the exit to Town East Boulevard and the U-turn to northbound I-635.
• The eastbound I-30 exit to Gus Thomasson Road (Exit 56A) will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. Eastbound I-30 traffic will be detoured to take an earlier exit to Motley Drive (Exit 55) and continue along the frontage road to access Gus Thomasson Road.
For more information on detours and closures, visit 635east.com
