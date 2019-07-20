Mesquite Police

This morning at about 11:47 A.M., the Mesquite Police Department received a call in reference to an unresponsive male located in the Debusk Park area of South Parkway and Jeanette.  Officers arrived on scene and located the male subject, who was found to be deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears to be accidental in nature. 

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

