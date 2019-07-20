This morning at about 11:47 A.M., the Mesquite Police Department received a call in reference to an unresponsive male located in the Debusk Park area of South Parkway and Jeanette. Officers arrived on scene and located the male subject, who was found to be deceased. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but based upon the preliminary investigation, it appears to be accidental in nature.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.