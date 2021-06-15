John Lentz
John Lentz

On June 14, 2021, the Mesquite Police Department arrested Dallas ISD employee John Lentz, 63, on June 14.

Lentz has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child, a state jail felony.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Lentz also works for the Boy Scouts of America and volunteers at his church in Dallas. The Mesquite Police Department is not aware of any inappropriate direct contact between Lentz and any child at this time.

