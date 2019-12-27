During this month’s Mesquite ISD regular Board of Trustees meeting, administrative services coordinator Jennifer Reed provided the board with an at-risk programs effectiveness report.
The presentation focused on dropout prevention and intervention, which Reed said was the root of everything they do for at-risk teens in MISD.
“Our at-risk teams help our students at every level to be successful in school and make it toward graduation,” she said.
Reed’s presentation was on annual dropout rate, which is any student at any grade level who stops going or is missing during one calendar school year. She reported that 56 percent of MISD students were identified last year as at-risk of not graduating high school.
“Our four-year graduation rate is increasing and our four-year graduation for at-risk students has improved, and the disparity between our at-risk students and all students has decreased to a 2.2 percent difference,” Reed said.
She also noted that the four-year graduation rate for at-risk students is at its highest in 10 years.
“This speaks to the intentional and targeted work that our teams do, as well as the intervention and support that each campus provides for our at-risk students,” Reed said.
According to the presentation, the graduation rate for all students show MISD is equal to or above the state rate, and the graduation rate for MISD at-risk students outperformed many area districts last year.
Reed said the district got these results through prevention and intervention.
“At-risk teams work very diligently to support their students in both innovative and meaningful ways. We work on education and training on factors that lead to school disengagement and dropout,” she said. “So putting programs in place to mitigate those factors like our Acceler8 program for our overage eighth-graders.”
It was also noted that district staff is aware that transition times are critical for at-risk students, so they revamped summer programs at kindergarten, sixth grade and freshman year.
Reed said intervention allows district staff to triage students and bring them back from the brink.
“Our intervention strategies aim to decrease those negative factors that have already greatly impacted our students. Our goal is to identify a student need and connect them with the program, service or practice that is going to help them and make sure that they get back on the right path,” she said.
Programs in this area include Bridge for K-2 students and Mesquite Academy.
Their goal is to have all MISD students leave as graduates, not just with a diploma but with the skills to be self-determinate adults.
“We want them to be better and to know that education can change their lives,” said Reed.
She said they achieve their goals through educating their staff on the relationship between graduation, dropouts and accountability; persistence – year-round dropout follow-up and recover; monitor and track student data and program participation; and awareness.
