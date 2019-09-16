DNA uses in genealogy

On Sept. 12, the Mesquite Historical and Genealogical Society learned all the advantages of using your DNA results in your genealogy research from Patti Huff Smith's presentation "Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Didn't Tell You!"
As you unravel genealogical mysteries through your own personal research, modern science provides a new tool for genealogists through DNA testing. Using your matches, you can meet relatives that have other pieces of the fascinating puzzle of your ancestors’ story.
Using ancestry.com results and loading them to gedmatch.com will help to get the most out of your DNA results. Smith, genealogist and researcher, has been able to trace her family back several generations by meeting her relatives through DNA using ancestry.com and GEDMatch.
