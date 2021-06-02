As COVID-19 cases decline and CDC protocols loosen, Mesquite Parks and Recreation is returning to its mode operation prior to the pandemic for its various programs.
“For the most part, it's pretty much back to normal,” Marketing Coordinator for parks and recreation Josh Govero said. “I know we can't really tell people that they have to wear a mask, but for the majority of our 50-plus programs, they still want staff to wear masks just out of precaution. Beyond that, we have hand sanitizer stations all over.”
As children and adults engage in sports camps and summer leagues, Troy Smurawa M.D., a sports medicine physician from Children’s Health gave recommendations on how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 – specifically among children.
Some of the recommendations included basic hygiene like frequent handwashing and not sharing water bottles if a child has an infectious disease.
“To try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 specifically it is recommended that kids should be in smaller group sizes,” Smurawa said. “When you're outside, it's less important, but when you're inside, it's important. We know the virus is less likely to spread outside. The advantage to having camps outside is that the kids can be largely spread out and they are less likely to spread the virus.”
In addition to small group sizes and staying outside, Smurawa recommended that kids should social distance, and individuals who are not immune are recommended to wear masks for indoor activities.
“Mainly how it works is those that may have the virus will wear the mask to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said. “Most masks will probably not prevent people from getting the virus because unless it's a higher-grade mask, you are likely to get it.”
Smurawa also recommended that children older than 12 and adults who are not immune get the vaccine.
“Something that a lot of people don't talk about is the fact that those who were infected have natural immunity,” he said. “Every child or adult who was infected now has natural immunity, so while 50% to 60% of the adult population is vaccinated, there's a large percentage of the population that is naturally immune to COVID-19. Most of us will acquire natural immunity through infection of other viruses.”
If a child involved in a summer camp contracted the virus, Smurawa recommended there be a protocol in place to mitigate the virus’ spread including a plan for quarantine or having the parent pick up the child, so they can rest at home. Children who have moderate to severe symptoms are recommended to seek evaluation from a primary care physician, so they can be monitored as they return to doing physical activity. Children with mild or no symptoms are recommended to rest at home and return to the program once they have recovered.
“The cases of infection have been less in school situations as kids return to school,” Smurawa said. “I think a lot of kids going to camps had the infection and were able to recover.”
