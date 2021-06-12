Dorothy Patterson, famously known as the Reality Queen, announced her candidacy to run for Mesquite City Council for District 2 in November.
Patterson said she wants to add to the cultural wealth of the district. Part of that includes highlighting the diverse heritage of her district.
“Mesquite is full of different people,” she said. “Everyone has something to bring to the city of Mesquite. We have a multitude of nationalities, and I believe it's time for cultural wealth and richness to be intertwined together, so we can grow and flow together throughout Mesquite.”
Another focus of Patterson’s campaign is police presence. Patterson said that an increased police presence will serve as a deterrent for crime and do more good for the community.
Patterson also stated how she wants to be more accessible to the community by walking and biking through the streets and engaging with residents in District 2.
“As I'm walking the community, I'm hearing a lot of the constituents say that the don't know who their council member is,” she said. “They don't see what he's doing.”
Patterson said she wants to have a strong presence in her community and make more visible changes to her district like focusing on development in the Gus Thomasson Square.
“I would also like to see the community come together,” she said. “I want to be a council member who is in the streets, so if there is an issue, they don't have to go through 50 challenges to get to me.”
Patterson said she believes the city is ready for change and is excited to see changes being made to the city.
“I think the upcoming election will be paramount,” Patterson said. “There will be a lot of changes. With this coming election, I believe a lot of people can come together to see the changes needed. Mesquite is ready for the change.”
