Downtown Mesquite is a finalist for state awards

Downtown Mesquite is a finalist for two Texas Downtown Association President’s Awards. Mesquite’s efforts to create a structured, well-rounded downtown revitalization program award is a finalist in the Downtown Spirit category and the Gathering at Corner Theatre is a finalist in the Best Economic Game Changer category. Winners will be announced at the President’s Awards Gala on October 30 during the Texas Downtown Conference.
“For any downtown program to have two finalists in this competition is wonderful, but for a program in its infancy, this is fantastic. This is testament to the hard work of the City Council, the downtown business community and volunteers who worked together to create our program,” said City of Mesquite Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell.
There were 119 nominations submitted for awards in nine categories. The Spirit of Downtown award recognizes local projects that were completed in the past year and represent the overall efforts of the downtown district. The Best Economic Game Changer award recognizes efforts that had a measurable impact on a downtown district in a striking and powerful manner.
In 2018, the City of Mesquite began its downtown program with hiring its first Downtown Development Manager, forming volunteer committees and an advisory board. Mesquite soon achieved Texas Main Street Program designation - Dallas County’s only Main Street program. Other highlights included the creation of new downtown branding, development of free design services, a new façade grant program for property owners, and events such as Small Business Saturday. A $5.5 million project to improve downtown infrastructure is set to begin in 2019.
The Gathering at Corner Theatre was nominated due to its central role in the downtown revitalization program for Downtown Mesquite. The nomination highlighted the adaptive reuse of the old movie theater as a multi-functional “black box” space that hosts a variety of activities. And is home to a pop-up business space for a new coffee shop that has now evolved into a full-time business.
“Part of our mission is to lift up our community and our neighborhood in any way we can. By being part of this downtown revitalization movement, we are doing just that.” said Brad Brandt, pastor of The Gathering and Downtown Mesquite advisory board chair.
