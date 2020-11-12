The Rowlett Police Department assisted the Mesquite Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that ended in the city of Rowlett on Saturday.
The Mesquite Police Department was alerted to a female driver in danger around 7:30 p.m. The pursuit began in Mesquite when the officer signaled for the driver to pull over and she did not cooperate.
Once the driver pulled into the driveway at a home in Rowlett, the Rowlett Police Department became involved. Following the pursuit, a heavy police presence was notified around the area of Cordelia Road and Madison Avenue in Rowlett.
The driver went inside her house as the police waited outside to make sure she was safe and unharmed. The Rowlett Police Department recommended people to avoid that area until the situation was resolved.
Authorities are not naming the suspect.
