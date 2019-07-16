Drum Corps International to present DCI Mesquite July 22

Drum Corps International (DCI) will present DCI Mesquite at 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Mesquite Memorial Stadium, located at 2411 W. Scyene Road. The show is presented by the U.S. Marines Drum & Bugle Corps and is part of the 2019 Summer Tour that includes more than 100 shows in 37 states with 45 drum corps on the road to World Championship Finals in Indianapolis Aug. 10.
DCI Mesquite will be a jam-packed show of fierce competition among 12 of the highest-ranking corps. Those participating will be Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio; Blue Devils of Concord, California; Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado; Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Carolina Crown of Ft. Mill, South Carolina; The Cavaliers of Rosemont, Illinois; Crossmen of San Antonio; Lone Star Drum & BugleCorps of Ft. Worth; Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois; Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta, Georgia; and Troopers of Casper, Wyoming.
Each competing group features musical ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists, and dance performers ranging in age from 14 to 22. Staged on the football field, these corps' performances feature spellbinding visual formations and stunning choreography set to musical arrangements in a diverse array of classical, jazz, pop and rock music. During the summer touring season, many of these elite groups will travel more than 10,000 miles and rehearse an average of 10 hours a day to compete at the highest levels of musical and performance excellence.
Advance tickets are available at dci.org/events or by calling 317.275.1212. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
