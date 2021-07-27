The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved the development of Elementary School 34 at the July 19 meeting.
The campus is expected to be located in the 6550 block of Shannon Road in the Hagen Hill subdivision. It will take up around 14 acres with a student capacity of 1,000. It is expected to open in August of 2023.
The school will feature a playground and learning courtyard located at the back of the school fenced for student security. There will also be 3/4-mile walking trail that connects the school and adjoining park. Additionally, a playfield, backstop and space for a lighted playground and lighted basketball courts will be provided by the city of Mesquite.
Jeff Armstrong, director of planning and development services, said the city planned to add a park either on or adjacent to the school’s property like the other elementary schools.
Pickup and drop off of students by vehicle will start on Chantilly Road and loop to the front entrance. Bus drop offs will enter off Park Vista Drive where the façade of the school faces.
“The area that looks largely vacant behind the school will be park area to include a practice field, some backstops for softball and baseball, a playground and some basketball courts,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said one issue of the site is schools are typically required to have at east 1,600 feet of queuing space. However, the site for Elementary School 34 has only 1,100 feet. The district asked to use Chantilly as part of their queuing space. The road is wider than typical neighborhood roads, allowing for cars to pass when stacking occurs.
The district also requested that parking prohibition be enforced to mitigate stacking at the school.
“Normally we wouldn’t want to allow queuing on the street, but we feel like in this case it’s adequate,” Armstrong said.
