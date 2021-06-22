The Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the schematic design for Elementary School 34.
The proposed lot where the school is scheduled to be constructed is located south of Interstate 20 enclosed by Chantilly Road, Park Vista Drive and Shannon Loop.
“The school will be a mirrored repeat of Hanby Elementary and have a 1,000-student enrollment,” WRA Architects Principal Graham Baumann said.
The main entrance will be located on the northeast side to allow for a student drop-off area. The secondary location will be located in front of the cafeteria.
Due to limited drainage, a small detention pond will be located near the school to feed into a larger detention pond across Park Vista Drive.
The classroom wing will be comprised of two levels where lower grade levels are on the first floor. The wing will also have computer labs and special instructional spaces.
The cafeteria will have a stage area for performances. For ease of access, the music room will back up to the stage.
The gymnasium will double as an indoor recreational space as well as a storm shelter equipped with power generators in case of a bad storm similar to what happened in February. Superintendent Dave Vroonland said other schools were looking into installing generators as well to serve as warming stations in the event of another ice storm.
Special features of the campus include a playground and learning courtyard located at the back of the school fenced for student security, a 3/4-mile walking trail that connects the school and adjoining park and a play field, backstop and space for a lighted playground and lighted basketball courts to be provided by the city of Mesquite.
Construction will begin April 2022 with an anticipated completion date of August 2023. Funds from the 2018 Bond will be used to complete this project.
