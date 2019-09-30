Robert Simpson
The Mesquite Police Department would like to make the public aware that an escapee from the Wyoming Department of Corrections is potentially in the Mesquite and greater DFW area.  On Sept. 29, at about 3:12 a.m., Mesquite PD officers answered a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Americana Lane.  Upon arrival at the location, officers observed two individuals running from the location on foot.  One of the individuals was apprehended and identified as Jason Green, 48, an escapee from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.  It is believed the second individual that ran and remains at large, could be a second escapee, Robert Akin Simpson, 30.   Simpson was in custody in Wyoming prior to his escape for Aggravated Burglary with Weapon and should considered dangerous. 

Anyone with information about the location of Robert Simpson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

