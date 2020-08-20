Local ESL teacher Kayla Nielsen found inspiration during the pandemic that led her to write a book geared towards empowering children to take COVID-19 precautions.
Superhero Kid vs. Pandemic, now available on Amazon, is about Superhero Kid using his special abilities to confront Pandemic to save the world. This book teaches children how to practice basic and practical measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19including wearing a mask, using gloves, social distancing, hand washing and more.
The Texas transplant grew up in North Carolina and spent several years in China teaching English. She moved to north Texas in 2017 and found herself a home in Mesquite in the summer of 2019.
Superhero Kid vs. Pandemic can also be found locally at Parcel Express, 1200 E. Davis St #115 in Mesquite.
What and where are you currently teaching?
From 2013 to 2017, our family lived in China where I taught TEOSL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages). We moved to Dallas in 2017 where I have been teaching ESL to refugee families with a non-profit organization, Go To Every Nation or GoTEN for short.
What inspired you to write this book?
I noticed that my two boys struggled with wearing masks and like many kids, they are quick to touch everything they see, and run up to other people getting very close. I got superhero capes made for my boys and I told them that the capes and their masks were part of the same outfit. The capes were a hit, but the masks were still not cool. I became inspired to write the book Superhero Kid vs. Pandemic to help teach the boys that their masks were cool, too. Especially if they gave you super powers against the virus like the story reads.
How does it feel to put your work out there for the public?
Awesome. I have been writing since I was young. Most of my writing has been young adult fiction, but this is my first published work. It’s a dream come true. Having a published book has been my birthday wish since I was 12 years old.
What do you hope children and parents get from your book?
I hope that they will get a sense of empowerment and joy from a situation that is very difficult. Also to help the kids understand why they are wearing their masks and how they are helping protect others by doing so, and that the parents and children learn to be peacekeepers during these uncertain times.
Tell us about the 2 Hour Challenge and how that came about.
The 2 Hour Challenge, a concept to provide motivation and discipline to myself and other writers, is the goal of spending two hours each day writing. This type of simple, yet consistent work has helped me and others make more progress in our writing and provides a healthy routine for anyone with a hobby.
What drew you to writing and why do you enjoy it?
I loved making stories when I was young. My hobby was reading and I dreamed of writing. Improving my writing to be good enough for publishing is a journey I’m still on. I love creating something new, something where a character discovers, learns and grows so the reader can be a part of that journey. Most of all, I enjoy writing because I want all my work to point back towards Christ. I like to write the phrase on my blog, to God be the glory.
How have you handled the pandemic on a personal level as well as someone who is an educator?
COVID-19 has been difficult because many missed opportunities to teach my students. Even now that some classes have resumed, we aren’t able to have as many. This is frustrating, but I’ve still done my best to meet the needs of my students. It’s come down to taking one day at a time. Not having expectations for the next week and being flexible with everything that comes up and changes. I have learned a lot of patience, flexibility, and just giving up my control and giving it to God because He’s the one who is in control.
Who are some of your favorite authors?
Some of my favorite authors are the Apostle Paul, C.S. Lewis, Stephen McCranie, Christopher Paolini, Brandon Sanderson, and William R. Forstchen.
What was your favorite book as a child?
My favorite book as a child is Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine. I still read that book at least once a year. I always have a wonderful experience reading that book. (Don’t watch the movie! Book only!)
