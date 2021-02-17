Lauren Trimble, the chief of staff for County Judge Clay Jenkins’ office, said Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Fair Park will remain closed through Saturday.
The clinic has been closed since Saturday because of the weather.
“We are continuing to monitor the weather and are balancing the need to keep everyone safe against the urgency of timely administering the second doses of the vaccine,” Trimble said. “As soon as we can safely open again, we will.”
Trimble said the county will have enough vaccine to ensure all those who received their first dose of the vaccine at Fair Park can receive their second dose.
“When we reopen, only those needing second doses will be seen until we catch up, and we will start with those who are most delayed in their second dose,” she said. Please be patient as there are many who need their second dose and we must space out individuals to ensure timely and safe delivery.”
The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose. While we plan to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, please know that the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe.
Trimble said Dallas County has provided approximately 44,000 first doses of the vaccine so far.
