Mesquite PD

At about 8:45 a.m. this morning, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a call of a deceased person found in a concrete culvert in the 19000 block of the west service road of Highway 635.  Investigation revealed a 2008 Kawasaki ZX600 left the west service road and crashed into a concrete culvert. The driver, who has yet to be positively identified, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This is the 6th fatality crash of 2019, resulting in six deaths, as compared to five fatality crashes for the same period in 2018, resulting in five deaths.  The investigation is ongoing by the Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit.

