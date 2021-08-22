Author of novels highlighting Texas history releases new book
Laurie Moore-Moore is a Dallas County resident who worked in ad agencies, served on a US Presidential Inaugural Committee as one of several press liaison staff people and co-founded Real Trends, Inc., a publishing, communications, and consulting business which produces an executive trend letter for the top management teams of the national residential real estate franchises and major brokerages. Lately Moore-Moore has been writing novels on Texas history highlighting overlooked historical figures.
1. Why did you choose to sign your name as Moore-Moore?
When I started in business years ago there was another Laurie Moore in my industry. Knowing that this would be confusing I decided to add my maiden name to my married name. Since both were Moore, I became Laurie Moore-Moore. (And no, my husband—Roger Moore—and I are not are not related.) While Moore-Moore sounds slightly ridiculous, most everyone asks about it and they remember it. Moore-Moore has proven to be a wonderful “verbal hook.”
2. How did you become an author?
As a fifth generation Texan, I’ve always had a passion for Texas history and a curiosity about how early Texans lived. For a couple of decades, I’ve had a story rattling around in my head and after I retired, decided it was time to let the story out. The words just poured onto the page. I wrote 50,000 words the first month. They actually ended up in the middle of the book! I have done a great deal of business writing in the past, including a real estate book, Rich Buyer, Rich Seller! The Real Estate Agents’ Guide to Marketing Luxury Homes; however, writing Gone to Dallas, The Storekeeper 1856-1861, was much more fun.
3. What subjects do you write about?
My focus right now is on historical novels set in Texas in the mid to late 1800s—a time when Texas was growing dramatically as Americans poured in pursuing land and opportunity. The “Gone to Texas” movement caused the state to explode in population. In the decade from 1850 to 1860, the population doubled and almost doubled again. It grew by 184%! Texas was the edge of the frontier, the Civil War was looming, and Comanche Indians raided west of the Brazos River. Settlers had to be resourceful, brave, and determined to succeed. Texas’ unique culture took root in the 1800s. A fascinating time to write about! Gone to Dallas takes place
from 1856 to just before the Civil war. The sequel, Cotton, Cattle and Conflict will start with the war and go through Reconstruction.
4. What about historical novels interests you?
I believe it is important to understand our roots. History is more than dates and major events. It is about the lives of everyday people—how they traveled, what they wore, what they ate, the work they did. I find the details fascinating. If you can weave all that into a page-turning fictional story, so much the better. Some of the research I did for the novel has turned into a new podcast, Texas Brave and Strong, which will launch on October 26th. Tune in for Texas history tidbits you never learned in school!
5. What is your upcoming book about?
“A disappointment in life, Sara Darnell had to admit her husband was a handsome corpse.” With that opening line, I begin two stories in one: The memorable story of Sara, a feisty 19-year-old widow determined to open a general merchandise store in the tiny log cabin village of Dallas on the Trinity River, and the thoroughly researched story of Dallas, salted with true events and peppered with real characters.
Traveling by wagon train from Tennessee along the “trail of tears,” through Indian territory and across the Red River to Texas, Sara arrives in the tiny log-cabin village of Dallas — an untamed world of cattle chasers, buffalo hunters and lawyers. Against all odds, facing threats, vandalism, loneliness and being gunshot, she must demonstrate the strength and resourcefulness needed to open her store, survive, and thrive. The stakes are high. Failure means being destitute in Dallas. Gone to Dallas is Book One in my Texas Brave and Strong series.
6. What are your influences?
The current writer that I most admire is Paulette Jiles. She writes about a similar time and place. Your readers may recognize her as the author of News of the World, The Color of Lightning and The Fiddler. Her stories are wonderful, and her writing is absolutely lyrical. Something to aspire to.
7. What do you do when you’re not writing?
I was totally consumed with writing Gone to Dallas. I wrote, showered, slept (some), cooked and ate. maybe it wasn’t quite that bad, but you get the idea. Fortunately, I have a wonderful, patient husband who was excited about the book. Future writing will be less frenetic, and we will have a life again.
8. How did you earn the title “Real Estate Diva”?
Prior to retirement I founded The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, an organization that trained residential real estate agents who worked in the upper tier market. The company also awards an international designation to those who meet certain performance standards. The Institute is the official luxury home training for many national real estate brands. The Institute also does a tremendous amount of research on the high-end residential market and has become a major source of research information for the media. As a result, the Chicago Tribune dubbed me “The Luxury Real Estate Diva.”
9. What are some of the adventures you and your husband have had together?
My husband is a financial guy turned fine art photographer and adventurer. For more than a decade he led photographic safaris all over the world. We have crossed India’s Thar desert on camels and slept on our camel blankets on the sand, renewed our marriage vows in a traditional Maasai tribal ceremony in a remote village in Kenya and seen Africa’s Great Migration, wandered the souks in Morocco, sailed the Amazon River to see the pink dolphins. We have been blessed with wonderful adventures.
10. What is the story of your nine-foot-tall chainsaw bear?
When we can, we escape to a mountain top cabin in the Oklahoma Ozarks. The former owner of the cabin built it around a nine-foot chainsaw bear carved from a giant white oak tree. It is a permanent resident and stands firmly planted in the entrance hall. Never thought we’d own a chainsaw bear, but life is full of surprises—just like a good historical novel! Visitors to my website LaurieMooreMoore.com are asked to help us name the bear. Suggest the winning name and win the opportunity to have a character named after you (or someone you choose) in the second book in my Texas Brave and Strong series, Cattle, Cotton and Conflict.
