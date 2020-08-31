The city of Mesquite announced the final phase of public brick sales for the new Mesquite Veterans Memorial currently under construction at 425 S. Galloway Avenue. A limited number of bricks are available to the public and the final phase sales will end Dec. 18, 2020. All bricks purchased during this final phase will be installed at the memorial by Feb. 1, 2021. Bricks may be purchased by visiting www.MesquiteVeteransMemorial.org to order online or to download an order form. For questions, contact the city of Mesquite Communications and Marketing Department 972-329-8319.
Here are frequently asked questions at the public brick sales for the memorial:
What is the cost of a brick? $50
May I buy more than one brick? Yes. Submit one order form for each brick. One payment may
cover all brick orders by one customer.
Where will the brick be placed? All public bricks will be placed near the walkway leading to the plaza area. The City will attempt to place multiple brick orders together near the walkway.
Is there a deadline to buy a brick? Bricks must be purchased by December 18, 2020.
Do I need to be a military veteran or place a veteran’s name on the brick? No. Bricks may be purchased by anyone, in honor of anyone, and by individuals, families, groups and businesses. There will be a special recognition area inside the plaza area for those veterans from Mesquite, identified by the planning committee, who were killed in service.
What can I put on the brick? Customers may request any message on the order form. For those who purchase bricks in honor of a military veteran, the typical inscription includes the rank and name, the branch of service and the years of service. The City will review and verify all requested inscriptions.
How large are the bricks? Each brick is 4" x 8" and has space for 3 lines of text, with 20 characters on each line. Characters include letters, numbers, spaces, punctuation and special characters (“ “ ‘ - # , . &). All letters are uppercase.
