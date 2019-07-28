First draft of Mesquite’s Comprehensive Plan to be presented at Town Hall Tuesday on July 30
View the first public draft of the City of Mesquite’s new Comprehensive Plan during Town Hall Tuesday, 7 p.m. July 30 at City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. City staff will present key elements of the plan to solicit comments and answer questions. The Comprehensive Plan is the long-term vision used by your City Council and decision makers to inform decisions on growth, development and revitalization of the city. Visit cityofmesquite.com/CompPlan for more information.
