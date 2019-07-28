View the first public draft of the City of Mesquite’s new Comprehensive Plan during Town Hall Tuesday, 7 p.m. July 30 at City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. City staff will present key elements of the plan to solicit comments and answer questions. The Comprehensive Plan is the long-term vision used by your City Council and decision makers to inform decisions on growth, development and revitalization of the city. Visit cityofmesquite.com/CompPlan for more information.
First draft of Mesquite's Comprehensive Plan to be presented at Town Hall Tuesday on July 30
