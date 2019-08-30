The first public hearing regarding the proposed fiscal year 2019-20 ad valorem tax rate of $0.734 per $100 valuation was held during the Aug. 19 Mesquite City Council meeting.
The public hearing gave residents the opportunity to provide input on the proposed tax rate.
According to city staff, the tax rate remains the same as it was for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
“The tax values have gone up so that has generated more property tax revenue, which you’ve been able to use for your initiatives, strategies and priorities, but the tax rate stays the same,” said Director of Finance Debbie Mol.
The vote on the tax rate will take place on Sept. 17, 7 p.m., in the council chamber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.