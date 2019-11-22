The Mesquite Police Department was notified today of a social media posting circulating on Facebook which warned of an unknown male attempting to enter a juvenile’s window in the middle of the night. Mesquite Police Department Detectives investigated the incident and contacted all parties involved. The investigation revealed that the male was a friend of one of the occupants of the residence and there was no criminal offense. There is currently no threat to public safety concerning this incident.
Following social media posting, Mesquite PD assures of no threat to public
