Mesquite PD

The Mesquite Police Department was notified today of a social media posting circulating on Facebook which warned of an unknown male attempting to enter a juvenile’s window in the middle of the night. Mesquite Police Department Detectives investigated the incident and contacted all parties involved. The investigation revealed that the male was a friend of one of the occupants of the residence and there was no criminal offense. There is currently no threat to public safety concerning this incident.

