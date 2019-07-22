A Dallas County jury has found former Mesquite Police Department officer Derick Wiley not guilty of aggravated assault in the 2017 shooting of Lyndo Jones.
The trial, which began on July 15, is the second for Wiley. The first trial in September 2018 ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Wiley was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a police servant for shooting Lyndo Jones on the night of Nov. 8, 2017.
He was accused of shooting Jones twice in the back following a patrol stop and subsequent check of Jones and his vehicle, which was stopped in the 1300 block of Town East Boulevard. Wiley ordered Jones out of the vehicle and onto the ground. Jones, who was unarmed, claimed he feared for his life and ran. Wiley said he thought Jones might have a weapon.
On Nov. 29, 2017, Wiley was placed on indefinite suspension, effectively terminating his employment.
“First of all I want to thank God,” Wiley said after the verdict. “I want to pray for Mr. Jones. I just want my life back. I’m just so glad it’s over with.”
“Justice prevailed today, and I would hope the DA would take each case individually, investigated thoroughly, don’t throw a good officer away as they tried to do in this case,” said Wiley’s defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp.
Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley issued this statement following the verdict: “The City of Mesquite respects the decision of the jury. Due to pending litigation, we have no further statement at this time.”
