Former Mesquite resident De Shawn Weekly was named American Director of the Miss Top of the World Plus Sized beauty pageant.
For the first time, the pageant was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. Originally, the contestants would meet in Riga, Latvia to compete.
“It was the first time I did a virtual pageant which was absolutely cool,” Weekly said. “There were 25 of us in the pageant competing in different divisions – Ms., misses and miss. Now they have a teen division.”
Weekly was the first American to compete in the Latvian-based, international pageant. After earning a spot among the top 10 in the people’s choice award, she said the owner, Kristine Lindenblate, hinted at giving her directorship.
“It was something I wasn't expecting,” Weekly said. “I've directed before. I directed Miss Black Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma in 2003, and I directed the Miss Mesquite scholarship pageant in 2016. As far as national directorship, I've never had the opportunity.”
Weekly also earned “Miss Personality” and was fourth runner-up to the winner.
“What an honor that was to see over 1,000 people voted, and I received top 10 in people's choice,” she said. “I barely made it in, but I made it.”
Weekly said the pageant was an opportunity to raise awareness for her platform – raising awareness and funding for asthma treatment.
“I selected the platform because my brother suffered tremendously from asthma,” she said. “But, he loved drawing and cartoonists – He loved the Pink Panther. He loved basketball. He loved so many things – dogs. He loved people. The asthma slowed him down.”
Weekly said she chose the platform 22 years ago when she first began pageantry.
Weekly is currently recruiting contestants across the country to compete in the coming pageants this fall.
This year, the pageant opened a “Miss Top of the World Teen” division that will begin in October. Weekly said contestants would be able to find a link to register on her Facebook page under her pageant name, “Charmelle Logan”.
