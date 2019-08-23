Mesquite council candidate recognized for volunteer service

David Burris was presented with a plaque for volunteering his time to serve on the Mesquite Quality of Life Corporation Board of Directors at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

 photo courtesy City of Mesquite

The Mesquite City Council presented a plaque to David Burris during Monday night’s meeting, recognizing him for his service as a member of the Mesquite Quality of Life Corporation Board of Directors.

According to the city website, the Quality of Life Corporation is a seven-member, nonprofit corporation, governed by the Texas Development Corporation Act of 1979, Vernon’s Annotated Civil Statutes, Article 5190.6, Section 4B, as amended, organized exclusively for the public purposes authorized in the act.

Their purpose is to develop an annual plan of work which is to be presented to the City Council for review, revision and approval. The plan is limited to projects approved by Mesquite voters, which include transportation, public safety, and public parks and recreation.

Burris spent five years on the Mesquite Quality of Life Board and decided to step down when he filed to run for City Council.

