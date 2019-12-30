Free concert at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church

The Orchestra of New Spain (ONS) will perform its annual Epiphany concert Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 8131 Military Parkway, Dallas. Admission is complimentary; donations are appreciated.
This unique program incorporates the Orchestra of New Spain’s vast research into the undiscovered music of Spain and the New World. Our discoveries of the joyful Villancicos — Christmas Carols — that filled cathedrals and village churches throughout Hispanic America will undoubtedly delight all in attendance. Cathedrals in Mexico City and Santiago de Cuba are particularly significant and venerated.
This year, the audience will be introduced to Chilean composer Alfonso Letelier Llona, whose work in early 20th century choral music influenced the text and poetry that is most prevalent in Gregorian and modal singing. Christmas cantatas of Francisco Courcelle and the Villancicos of Padre Antonio Soler will pay homage to Baroque European repertory. The music of the season will be performed by Orchestra of New Spain’s soloists and chorus.
“Baroque music is very theatrical with ornate mannerisms and this style was especially ubiquitous in seventeenth and eighteenth century Iber America,” said Artistic Director Grover Wilkins. “This dramatic approach is ideal for a Christmas concert that the entire family can enjoy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.