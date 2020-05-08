Fresh produce delivered to Dallas Regional frontline responders

Four thousand pounds of fresh produce was delivered to Dallas Regional Medical Center Thursday morning. The produce was courtesy of the Produce Alliance Foundation, the charity arm of Produce Alliance LLC and their distributor Brothers Produce.
Dallas Regional Medical Center, along with other frontline responders, are working long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic and to acknowledge their hard work in serving the children of their community, they were delivered a special produce box when they leave their shift.
According to a press release, the deliveries from Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines over the past six weeks will have served over 7,000 frontline workers and over 131,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruit. An added by-product of this effort is keeping the supply working in multiple industries, preventing businesses and farms from shutting down and allowing people to do good during times of crisis.
"This is an amazing opportunity to recognize our staff for their dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy,” said Glenda Matchett, RN, DRMC CEO. “We would like to thank the Produce Alliance Foundation for arranging this generous donation of fresh fruits and vegetables. The produce boxes will be handed out to our frontline staff as they leave the hospital in the morning, which means they can spend more time with their families and less time shopping.”
“As a nurse who has worked many nights in my career, I can tell you being able to skip a trip to the grocery store after a long night shift is such a treat,” she added.
Project Produce Box: Nourish Our Frontlines was made possible through the donation of the donors to their GoFundMe page, and they are helping to get fresh produce into the hands of people keep the country safe while keeping the work force of multiple industries employed. The organization is currently at 95 percent of their goal.
If you would like to help fund a truckload or an entire institution for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontline campaign contact: alison@producealliance.com or contribute via the Produce Alliance Foundation GoFundMe youtu.be/MFRBJ6_5WNM.
