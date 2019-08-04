Front Street Station groundbreaking event set for Aug. 8

A groundbreaking celebration to kick off construction of the Front Street Station project in Downtown Mesquite will be held on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the west 100 block of Front Street. The public is invited to bring their own shovels or garden spades to join officials in the groundbreaking activity, which begins at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will include free cold treats, Marketplace vendors, artists, live music, interactive art projects, construction equipment on display and more. The groundbreaking event is free and open to the public.
“Downtown is the heart of the community, and we want everyone to feel welcome to participate in this historic event,” said Mesquite Downtown Development Advisory Board Chair Brad Brandt.
“This is a benchmark moment in the revitalization of Downtown Mesquite. City staff and the City Council have worked tirelessly with property owners, business owners, and volunteers to arrive at this important point in our journey,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
Front Street Station is a $5.5 million public improvement project that will update infrastructure, including new sanitary sewer lines, storm drain and water lines as well as the installation of three grease traps to accommodate restaurant development. New lighting, sidewalks, paving, shade structures, a stage area and more than 80 parking spaces will also be installed. In addition, there will be a pass-through “pocket park” that will allow pedestrians passage between Front Street and Main Street. Construction is expected to begin the week of Aug. 19.
For more information, visit cityofmesquite.com/Downtown or call 972-216-6450.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.