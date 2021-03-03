All lanes of both northbound and southbound I-635 at Oates Drive will be closed this Saturday evening to perform a partial bridge demolition for the 635 East Project. A full closure of Oates Drive at I-635 will also be required in addition to the mainlane closures.
The scheduled closures and associated detours are as follows:
Beginning Saturday to Sunday:
(Closed Saturday at 8 p.m.) All lanes of both northbound and southbound I-635 at Oates Drive will be closed.
Detour: Northbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Oates Drive (Exit 9A) and continue through the intersection to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, just past Oates Drive. Southbound main lane traffic will be detoured to the exit to Oates Drive (Exit 9A) and continue without stopping through the intersection to access the entrance ramp to southbound I-635 just past Oates Drive.
(Closed Saturday at 7 p.m.) All lanes of eastbound and westbound Oates Drive over I-635 will be closed.
Detour: Eastbound Oates Drive traffic will be detoured left onto Galloway Avenue, right on La Prada Drive and right on Northwest Drive to access Oates Drive. Westbound Oates Drive traffic will be detoured right onto Northwest Drive, left on La Prada Drive and left on Galloway Avenue to access Oates Drive.
All closures associated with the bridge work will reopen by noon Sunday.
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance and seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 31996. They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com.
