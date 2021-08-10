All lanes of eastbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed on Friday evening, and all lanes of westbound I-30 near the I-635 interchange will be closed on Saturday evening to perform bridge work. Closures of certain direct connectors will also be required, in addition to the mainlane closures.
The schedule for this weekend’s bridge work is provided below.
PART 1 – Friday
The following will be closed overnight beginning on the listed times. All closures for Part 1 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday.
• (Closed at 10 p.m.) All lanes of eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue. DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Gus Thomasson Road/Galloway Avenue/Northwest Drive (Exit 56A). Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will access eastbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after the Galloway Avenue intersection.
• (Closed at 10 p.m.) The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-635 (Exit 56B). DETOUR: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to southbound I635 (Exit 56C) and the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access eastbound I30.
• (Closed at 9 p.m.) Westbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.
• (Closed at 9 p.m.) All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. DETOUR: – Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.
PART 2 – Saturday
The following will be closed overnight beginning on the listed times. All closures for Part 2 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Sunday.
• (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road. DETOUR: Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and remain on the frontage road. Drivers will be able to access westbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road.
• (Closed at 8 p.m.) The direct connector from southbound I-635 to westbound I-30 (Exit 8A). DETOUR: Southbound mainlane traffic will continue toward the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8A to access westbound I-30.
• (Closed at 8 p.m.) Eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road.
• (Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. DETOUR: – Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway. Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: 635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com.
