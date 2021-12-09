The Mesquite Police Department held a funeral service for Officer Richard Houston on Thursday. 

Houston died on Dec. 3 after responding to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road and receiving multiple gunshot wounds upon investigating the call. 

Houston’s funeral was held on Thursday with visitation from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and a service from 12-2 p.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

