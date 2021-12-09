The Mesquite Police Department held a funeral service for Officer Richard Houston on Thursday.
Houston died on Dec. 3 after responding to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road and receiving multiple gunshot wounds upon investigating the call.
Houston’s funeral was held on Thursday with visitation from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and a service from 12-2 p.m. at the Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.