Police lights
File photo

Around 5:34  p.m. Sunday, the Mesquite Police Department was notified of a shooting call in the 1700 Block of Oates Drive. 

Upon arrival at the location, officers located a female victim that appeared to have been shot multiple times. The female victim, later identified as 28-year-old Markeita McCleary of Garland, was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, police identified a suspect, 28-year-old Ashton Neroes of Garland and arrested him. He is being charged with murder. Bond was set at $100,000.

There is no risk to the public at this time, police said. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

