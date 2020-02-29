Get steppin’ at the mall

A ribbon cutting was held last week for the Silver Steppers Mall Walker Program, a service provided by Dallas Regional Medical Center as part of its Senior Care Services.
Because 20 percent of the Mesquite population could be considered senior citizens, DRMC wanted to make sure they were able to provide care tailored to meet seniors’ needs and began putting together a special service line focused on seniors last year called Senior Care Services.
These services include special medical training and items in their ER, and a focus on community involvement with this group of people. After DRMC staff realized seniors like to stay active and learn, they wanted to do whatever they could to help seniors stay as healthy and independent as possible.
"Seniors are such an important group of people in our society, and we want to make sure we're meeting their needs,” said DRMC CEO Glenda Matchett.
The Silver Steppers Mall Walker Program was designed to help mall walkers keep track of their distances walked and also educate them and other mall patrons about some easy ways to help stay healthy. There is a start/finish line on each floor of the mall, and then there are four Health Checkpoints on each level, located outside all the anchor stores.
According to DRMC staff, the Health Checkpoints offer simple health tips focusing on exercise, sleep, hydration and diet. If a person begins at the start/finish line on either floor, walks around the mall five times touching each Health Checkpoint, they will have walked about 2.25 miles.
"We are proud to sponsor the Silver Steppers Mall Walker Program and work with Town East Mall on our senior events. Encouraging health education and physical activity are keys to living a healthier life, and as the community's hospital, we believe it's very important to give back to our community,” said Matchett.
Another community service provided by DRMC is Prestige Plus, a monthly lunch and learn series for seniors ages 60 And up. Each month DRMC staff brings in a medical professional to give a 20- to 30-minute presentation about a pertinent topic, followed by a few small door prizes given away at the end of the event.
"We believe healthcare is more than providing medical services, it's also about providing care for the mind. That's why we build so much education into our events, because we want people to understand how to live a healthier life,” Matchett said.
To learn more about the DRMC Senior Care Services, and/or to sign up to be on our contact list, visit DallasRegionalMedicalCenter.com/Seniors.
