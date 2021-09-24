The Mesquite animal shelter rescued 111 small breed dogs from a household on Thursday.
The city was made aware by a nuisance complaint from one of the neighbors. Neighborhood Services Director Maria Martinez said the officer originally estimated the owner to have 15 to 20 dogs.
Martinez said the homeowner voluntarily surrendered the animals after talking with animal services.
“This is an active investigation, but I think it was just a good deed that got out of hand -- picking up injured animals that were strayed,” Martinez said. “It just kind of snowballed and got out of hand.”
The Mesquite Animal Shelter contacted other nearby shelters to help house the dogs until they are adopted.
