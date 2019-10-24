Gray Elementary School students recently took a Texas Outdoor Family (TOF) campout to Cooper Lake State Park.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s TOF offers resources like workshops for those wanting to get out into nature and make their own adventure.
According to Gray’s PE teacher Lindsey Hunt, there were 38 campers in attendance that weekend; 13 were Gray students, four were from A.C. New Middle School and three from West Mesquite High School, including their parents and other family members.
“As a parent of students in each school of the West Mesquite feeder pattern I have noticed an increase in camaraderie among families who attend the campouts. Authentic friendships are developing, which is noticed at campus events," Hunt said.
Campers were able to experience archery, kayaking, fishing, outdoor cooking, tent setup, wildlife, beautiful weather and valuable family time, she said.
On Saturday evening they read “Amelia Bedelia Goes Camping” around the campfire as a group and then roasted marshmallows for s'mores.
“I think the campout was fun because we got to talk and play a lot. It was fun splashing the older kids during kayaking,” said Nick Ortiz, fifth-grader and first-time camper.
Another campout is planned for November where participants will get to practice their mountain biking skills.
To learn more about Texas Outdoor Family, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/programs/texas-outdoor-family.
